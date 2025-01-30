Sherry Rehman advocates for people-centric approach to Solar Energy Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday addressed the "Great Solar Rush in Pakistan" event, emphasizing the nation's growing progress toward solar energy.

Talking to the Great Solar Rush Conference 2025, held at Serena Hotel, she stated that “Pakistan has emerged as a market leader in South Asia for solar adoption adding that we should not be disabling this revolution; we should be enabling it.”

She said that failure to integrate solar into national planning would stall Pakistan’s progress on energy security and economic stability.

She said that Pakistan is increasingly relying on imported solar panels, primarily from China, as the country strives to meet its energy needs adding that nearly one-third of Pakistan's energy capacity is being sourced from solar imports to address the challenges of an unreliable energy supply and high electricity rates.

However, she raised concerns about the current energy system, specifically the aging grid and the burden it places on consumers. Despite the increasing adoption of solar energy, many consumers still find themselves paying high costs for electricity and are unable to afford the initial investment required for solar options.

She pointed out that while there are two main types of solar operations underway in Pakistan—1 Net Metering, which is enabling policy but faces unintended consequences, and 2 small consumers going off-grid, leading to an excess electricity supply—there is still a gap between public demand and policy implementation.

Senator Rehman highlighted the importance of continuing to invest in renewable energy rather than relying on fossil fuels. She emphasized that the country’s solar market growth is crucial for sustainable energy development and must be enabled by sound policy.

She discussed how the public has moved faster on renewable energy, with the people’s actions now outpacing the policy measures in place.

She stressed that policy needs to catch up with the public's transition to solar energy, ensuring that equitable and affordable electricity is available nationwide.

She stated, “Energy is what creates wealth for a country,” and emphasized the shift from the fossil fuel era to the renewable energy era as essential for Pakistan’s future.

She further noted the 200% increase in solar energy in the country, which has led to $2.1 billion in imports. Solar power is now being seen as a reliable daytime alternative to traditional electricity sources.

However, she warned that solar energy investments should not be discouraged by policies that fail to adapt to the needs of consumers, especially the rooftop revolution that is taking place across the country.

She also praised the Power Ministry for its decision to retire 2000 megawatts of aging fuel plants, but added that Pakistan is still carrying a national energy surplus, which can be better utilized if solar energy policies are aligned with public needs.

She also highlighted the progress made by Sindh province, where 500,000 low-consumption households have been provided with solar kits, including LED bulbs, fans, and batteries, at a nominal charge of Rs 6,000.

This initiative is an example of how solar energy can generate goodwill and empower communities, but she emphasized that more needs to be done to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, reliable energy, particularly in the face of extreme weather events.

She warned that climate change will push many people into poverty unless equitable access to renewable energy is ensured.

The current climate crisis requires urgent action to remove barriers to solar energy adoption, such as bureaucratic obstacles, lack of financing, and unsupportive policies.

She emphasized that climate change will continue to affect vulnerable populations, and extreme weather events such as heatwaves and droughts will only increase in the future. With Pakistan experiencing temperatures of 50°C in some regions, the need for sustainable, affordable electricity is urgent.

She concluded by emphasizing that solar energy offers an important solution to the energy crisis and should be treated as a vital tool for economic development and climate resilience.