Sherry Rehman Alerts Authorities Concerned Amid GLOF Risk In GB, KP

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sherry Rehman alerts authorities concerned amid GLOF risk in GB, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday issued an alert regarding glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs) in the northern region of the country.

The minister took to Twitter to share the update as rising temperatures in the north posed serious risk to the glaciers and its local communities.

Senator Rehman wrote that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) district administration, local bodies and people had been instructed to be vigilant and take precautionary measures.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the risk of floods and glacial lake outburst floods was increasing due to temperature being 4-6 degrees above normal, she added.

"District administration, local bodies and communities should be vigilant and take precautionary measures," Sherry Rehman said.

Especially during the coming week on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha when the influx of tourists would begin in the northern regions due to holidays, she added.

The minister underlined that Pakistan has more glaciers than any other country outside the polar region.

"Recall that last year more than 30 incidents of GLOF displaced thousands of people. So everyone is requested to prioritize safety," she said.

