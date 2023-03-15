UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Alleges Imran Khan For Risking Others' Lives To Avoid His Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Sherry Rehman alleges Imran Khan for risking others' lives to avoid his arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday alleged that Imran Khan was risking the lives of his party workers and policemen to avoid arrest.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said no political leader has ever put up such a drama to avoid arrest as the cowardly Khan has put up.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan, who preaches the rule of law, and his baton-bearing force were flouting the law since yesterday. "Arresting in a dignified manner increases the stature of a politician. Our leaders have always believed in their workers and fans. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari and others always faced the law and court with a smile and gave arrests," she added.

President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed those who came for his arrest with respect and treated them with tea, she said.

"President Zardari had a smile on his face and a dignified manner. He got arrested in such a way that the eyes of the arresters were ashamed. Today, when Imran Khan is hiding from arrest, I remember the time when President Zardari was encouraging us while going to jail," Sherry Rehman said.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, Faryal Talpar and others were arrested without question or resistance, she said, adding, "Hiding from the police and arrest, Imran Khan has made fun of himself. Which political leader shields workers and women to avoid his arrest?"Sherry Rehman added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has held Zaman Park hostage since yesterday, adding, "Only a selfish leader plays with people's lives."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sherry Rehman Jail Women From Court

Recent Stories

Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

47 minutes ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

1 hour ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.