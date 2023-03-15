Sherry Rehman alleges Imran Khan for risking others' lives to avoid his arrest

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday alleged that Imran Khan was risking the lives of his party workers and policemen to avoid arrest.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said no political leader has ever put up such a drama to avoid arrest as the cowardly Khan has put up.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan, who preaches the rule of law, and his baton-bearing force were flouting the law since yesterday. "Arresting in a dignified manner increases the stature of a politician. Our leaders have always believed in their workers and fans. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari and others always faced the law and court with a smile and gave arrests," she added.

President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed those who came for his arrest with respect and treated them with tea, she said.

"President Zardari had a smile on his face and a dignified manner. He got arrested in such a way that the eyes of the arresters were ashamed. Today, when Imran Khan is hiding from arrest, I remember the time when President Zardari was encouraging us while going to jail," Sherry Rehman said.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, Faryal Talpar and others were arrested without question or resistance, she said, adding, "Hiding from the police and arrest, Imran Khan has made fun of himself. Which political leader shields workers and women to avoid his arrest?"Sherry Rehman added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has held Zaman Park hostage since yesterday, adding, "Only a selfish leader plays with people's lives."