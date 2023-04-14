ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has been placed among the 100 most influential people of 2023 in the list of 'Time Magazine'.

According to a statement issued here, 'Time Magazine' released the list of the 100 most influential people of 2023.

The Time Magazine named Sherry Rehman among one of the 20 most influential leaders of 2023 along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, and the President of Brazil.

German State Secretary Jennifer Morgan has described Sherry Rehman as a leader who gave a voice to those who lost everything in the devastating floods of 2022.

In Time Magazine, German State Secretary Jennifer Morgan further wrote that the world needs more people like Sherry Rehman.

Sherry Rehman was included in the list of 50 most successful women in Asia by Forbes Magazine this year and in the list of 25 most influential women of 2022 by Financial Times last year.