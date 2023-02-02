UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Blames IK For Hoodwinking Masses On Terrorism, Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sherry Rehman blames IK for hoodwinking masses on terrorism, inflation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday accused Imran Khan of trying to convince the people that he was not responsible for the terrorism and inflation rise in the country.

In a series of tweets, the Federal Minister presented a charge sheet against the former prime minister by raising ten clear queries for him to justify his conduct.

Senator Rehman said, "He (Imran Khan) says, he is not accountable, the previous regimes prior to his government are responsible. Imran Khan cannot be acquitted by blaming others every time." The Minister added that Imran Khan would have to answer 10 questions of the nation, adding, "Who called Osama bin Laden a martyr? Who negotiated with the terrorists? Who gave a presidential pardon to convicted terrorists? For what purpose was presidential pardon and release given to the terrorists? Has the Parliament been taken into confidence regarding the release of convicted terrorists? Who was willing to open the offices of terrorists in the country? Who wanted to resettle 30 to 40 thousand fighters in Pakistan? Was permission taken from the parliament to settle these fighters in Pakistan? If not, was Imran Khan's personal decision to settle them in the country? And why did the incidents of terrorism increase alarmingly despite the concessions given to terrorists by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government?"She underlined that the country had rendered the sacrifices of more than 70 thousand lives.

"Terrorism was eradicated from the country before your worst government. Now you can't say 'I'm not responsible'," she ended.

