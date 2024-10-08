Sherry Rehman Briefs PILDAT Chief On Proposed FCC
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 08:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the People's Party, met with Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, head of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, (PILDAT) and briefed him on her party's stance on establishing a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC).
According to a press release, Sherry Rehman stated that the meeting aimed to build consensus among all stakeholders on the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court.
She stated that PPP is engaging all political parties, lawyers' organizations, civil society, and relevant private institutions, following Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's directive, to build a broader consensus on establishing the Federal Constitutional Court.
Sherry Rehman emphasized the importance of every stakeholder's opinion and the party's commitment to transparency and consultation.
PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar was also in attendance.
APP/szm-sra
