Sherry Rehman calls for debate on terrorism in House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday called for a detailed briefing by relevant officials and the allocation of specific days for a comprehensive debate on terrorism.

Speaking on the Senate floor, she urged the House to address the issue with utmost seriousness and said that terrorism is a collective concern and responsibility.

She stressed the need to pass a resolution that not only identifies the root causes of terrorism but also proposes concrete solutions.

"We are lawmakers, and we must deliberate on this pressing issue. If necessary, an in-camera briefing can be arranged, but we must not remain mere spectators.

People should not question whether we are only here to discuss our privileges and vote on benefits—we must take decisive action," she said.

She expressed deep concern over the resurgence of terrorism, calling it a critical issue requiring immediate attention.

Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Bannu, she said,"Today, we have prayed for the martyrs, but we must go beyond prayers. We need a briefing, a debate, and a resolution—these three steps are essential."

She also urged the House to ensure full attendance during discussions and suggested that the issue be taken up in a joint sitting of Parliament for a more unified approach.

APP/zah-qsr