Sherry Rehman Calls For Debate On Terrorism In House
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday called for a detailed briefing by relevant officials and the allocation of specific days for a comprehensive debate on terrorism.
Speaking on the Senate floor, she urged the House to address the issue with utmost seriousness and said that terrorism is a collective concern and responsibility.
She stressed the need to pass a resolution that not only identifies the root causes of terrorism but also proposes concrete solutions.
"We are lawmakers, and we must deliberate on this pressing issue. If necessary, an in-camera briefing can be arranged, but we must not remain mere spectators.
People should not question whether we are only here to discuss our privileges and vote on benefits—we must take decisive action," she said.
She expressed deep concern over the resurgence of terrorism, calling it a critical issue requiring immediate attention.
Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Bannu, she said,"Today, we have prayed for the martyrs, but we must go beyond prayers. We need a briefing, a debate, and a resolution—these three steps are essential."
She also urged the House to ensure full attendance during discussions and suggested that the issue be taken up in a joint sitting of Parliament for a more unified approach.
APP/zah-qsr
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt increases HIV treatment centers to 94. Tarar6 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed Special Assistant calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif6 minutes ago
-
Senate refers two bills to committees for further deliberation6 minutes ago
-
KP forms committee to revive industries6 minutes ago
-
Certificate distribution ceremony held at UoS6 minutes ago
-
PHA to enhance nursery’s capacity to beautify, parks, green belts6 minutes ago
-
ML&C concludes 2nd Health Internship Program-20256 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman calls for debate on terrorism in House6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against sugar hoarding in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Over 27 shops sealed, fines imposed26 minutes ago
-
8 suspects arrested in crackdown36 minutes ago
-
M-Tag enforcement eases traffic flow on motorways46 minutes ago