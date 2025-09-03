Sherry Rehman calls for immediate PSDP, provincial funds to build small to medium dams for flood control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) suggested on Wednesday that each province and PSDP allocate funds for smaller and medium-sized dams, forest cover, tackling the timber mafia and illegal hotels along riverbanks to control floods and improve water storage.

During an exclusive discussion with a local news channel, She argued that Pakistan is grappling with the consequences of its own missteps, stressing that the disasters unfolding are not acts of nature but rather the result of human negligence and poor decision-making.

She called them "man-made destruction" that are the direct outcome of years of disregard for proper planning and environmental stewardship.

She insisted that Pakistan must prioritize investment in small to medium-sized dams, warning that without these vital projects, the country will continue to struggle with water scarcity and flood control.

Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted the example of the United States, where the removal of about 1,200 large dams had positive environmental outcomes.

She drew a comparison with Pakistan’s 1992 crisis, where incidents involving major dams led to serious challenges, underlining the need for careful planning and investment in smaller, more sustainable alternatives.

During her conversation, Senator Sherry Rehman pointed out that while Pakistan has only around 140 medium and small dams, experts recommend increasing the number to 700.

She urged the need to focus on such vital issues instead of getting caught up in disinformation and unfounded discussions.

Replying to a question, Senator Sherry Rehman took the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government to task for permitting hotel NOCs near riverbanks, a decision she claimed would lead to ecological harm and increase flood vulnerability.

She also denounced the timber mafia for its illegal exploitation of forests, further compromising the environment. Additionally, she referred to the billion Tree Project of KPK government as a "disgrace," criticizing it for being a failed initiative that has been mismanaged and lacks accountability.