Sherry Rehman casts her vote in LG polls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party Sherry Rehman has cast her vote in the second phase of Sindh Local Government elections.

The minister exercised her right to vote at polling station number 11, near Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine, Clifton, here on Sunday.

Polling will continue till 5 p.m.