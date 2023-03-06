UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Condemns Bolan Bomb Blast Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Sherry Rehman condemns Bolan bomb blast attack

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday strongly condemned the Bolan suicide blast attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday strongly condemned the Bolan suicide blast attack.

In a statement here, she expressed solidarity and prayers to the families of the martyred personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

The cowardly attack of the terrorists should be condemned at all, she added.

"Such attacks cannot weaken our determination and resolve against terrorism," Sherry Rehman said.

