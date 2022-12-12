Sherry Rehman condemns firing by Afghan Forces on innocent civilians in Chaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday strongly condemned the firing of the Afghan forces on innocent civilians inside Pakistan along the international border in Chaman.

In a tweet on her official Twitter handle, the Minister expressed her condolences and solidarity to the families of the five martyred civilians and pray for the speedy recovery of the 17 injured.