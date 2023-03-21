UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Condemns Imran Khan's Allegations Against Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Sherry Rehman condemns Imran Khan's allegations against govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator, Sherry Rehman on Tuesday strictly condemned the allegations levelled by former prime minister and the PTI chairman Imran Khan of his murder plot against the government.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said Imran Khan was using different tactics to avoid court appearances and charges.

Senator Sherry Rehman queried, "Are their lives at risk only in the court premises? Is there no danger to his life in rallies and meetings?" She added that Imran Khan sought immunity from the court and accountability by using the excuse of security concerns. "Imran Khan will have to provide proof of murder charges against the government," she added.

"It can be, he (Imran), after sometime, claim that his statement was 'political'," Sherry Rehman said.

Related Topics

Murder Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sherry Rehman Immunity From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

27 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

27 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

27 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

27 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.