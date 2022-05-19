Sherry Rehman condemns incidents of forest fire

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Climate change minister says FIRs have been registered and those behind the bushfire incidents are being chased.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakisatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has strongly condemned the two incidents of forest fires that were deliberately triggered by some individuals for amusement purpose.

In a video message, she clarified that these incidents took place not in the federal capital but in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Minister said such acts should be criminalized. She said FIRs have been registered and those behind the bushfire incidents are being chased.

Sherry Rehman stressed that we will have to protect our forests.

She said a joint hotline of wildlife and the CDA will be functional by tomorrow where the people will be able to lodge complaints against the irresponsible individuals who set the forests on fire or abuse the animals.