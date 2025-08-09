Sherry Rehman condemns Indian ban on Kashmiri books as ‘worst example of fascism’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman has strongly condemned the Modi government’s ban on Kashmiri historical and resistance literature, calling it “the worst example of fascism.”

In a statement on Saturday, Sherry Rehman said the move was a direct attack on the intellectual freedom of Kashmiris and reflected India’s undemocratic ambitions. She said a country that fears books is openly admitting its own failures.

“Suppressing history does not erase the facts — it only makes them more visible,” Rehman remarked, adding that silencing free expression exposes India’s fascist tendencies.

She said New Delhi’s policies are pushing Kashmiri youth into intellectual slavery, while such bans are further damaging India’s global reputation.

The PPP leader stressed that every attempt to suppress the truth has failed throughout history, and India will fail too. “By confiscating books, India wants to erase Kashmiri identity, but ideas cannot be stopped through bans,” she asserted.