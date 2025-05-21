- Home
- Pakistan
- Sherry Rehman condemns Khuzdar terror attack as 'Barbaric', blames India-sponsored terrorism
Sherry Rehman Condemns Khuzdar Terror Attack As 'Barbaric', Blames India-sponsored Terrorism
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) PPP Senator Sherry Rehman strongly Wednesday condemned the terrorist incident in Khuzdar, expressing condolences for the victims and describing the attack on innocent children as barbaric, while also attributing it to India-sponsored terrorism.
In an exclusive conversation with a local media channel, she expressed her sympathies with the kid's family, stating, 'We will not tolerate this act and will conduct a thorough inquiry to gather evidence, as it is unacceptable."
She offered sincere condolences to the families of the children, saying, 'We stand with you in this difficult time and no doubt, the loss is profound."
Sherry questioned India, demanding justification for targeting civilians, particularly children, labeling such actions as cowardly and sponsored aggression against innocent civilians.
She condemned India for its barbaric mindset and said that the footage of school bags belonging to innocent children being blown up brought tears to her eyes.
Senator mentioned that concerns are growing over the impact of RSS policies and India's stance in connection to these attacks.
Under PPP Chairman Bilawal' s leadership, she said, diplomatic efforts will be made to ensure justice is obtained from the international community.
She vowed to raise awareness globally about India's alleged brutality, bringing international attention to the issue.
Recent Stories
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Khuzdar terror attack as 'Barbaric', blames India-sponsored terrorism4 minutes ago
-
Special Guard of Honour held in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir4 minutes ago
-
Special Guard of Honour held in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will uproot terrorism: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry4 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5200 litres adulterated milk, supplier held4 minutes ago
-
Attack on school van in Khuzdar exposes face of Indian state terrorism: Rind4 minutes ago
-
DPM, Afghan Acting FM agree to work together on mutual interests4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s strength recognized worldwide: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh4 minutes ago
-
3 lives lost as car plummets into Lahore canal4 minutes ago
-
Girl commits suicide over depressed on father's demise14 minutes ago
-
ICT Police congratulate COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal14 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Resolution key to regional peace: Dar in talks with Chinese FM14 minutes ago