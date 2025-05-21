Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Condemns Khuzdar Terror Attack As 'Barbaric', Blames India-sponsored Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Sherry Rehman condemns Khuzdar terror attack as 'Barbaric', blames India-sponsored terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) PPP Senator Sherry Rehman strongly Wednesday condemned the terrorist incident in Khuzdar, expressing condolences for the victims and describing the attack on innocent children as barbaric, while also attributing it to India-sponsored terrorism.

In an exclusive conversation with a local media channel, she expressed her sympathies with the kid's family, stating, 'We will not tolerate this act and will conduct a thorough inquiry to gather evidence, as it is unacceptable."

She offered sincere condolences to the families of the children, saying, 'We stand with you in this difficult time and no doubt, the loss is profound."

Sherry questioned India, demanding justification for targeting civilians, particularly children, labeling such actions as cowardly and sponsored aggression against innocent civilians.

She condemned India for its barbaric mindset and said that the footage of school bags belonging to innocent children being blown up brought tears to her eyes.

Senator mentioned that concerns are growing over the impact of RSS policies and India's stance in connection to these attacks.

Under PPP Chairman Bilawal' s leadership, she said, diplomatic efforts will be made to ensure justice is obtained from the international community.

She vowed to raise awareness globally about India's alleged brutality, bringing international attention to the issue.

