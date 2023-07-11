(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday condemned the PTI chief's self-serving campaign as "a bonfire of his vanities".

"You have become a parody of yourself, as the events of May 9 turned into a bonfire of your vanities. The entire nation witnessed it, and there is ample evidence to demonstrate how you incited, masterminded, and provoked mob violence. It is utterly absurd to believe that deploying armed rioters against state installations, Edhi ambulances, radio stations, and monuments honoring our war heroes as part of your self-serving 'save-Imran' campaign would result in any political gains for yourself," tweeted Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination in response to Chairman PTI Imran Khan's allegations on Twitter.

Senator Rehman stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party had been a target of numerous politically charged persecutions over its history, but it has never resorted to attacking the country's institutions like Khan did.

"Despite enduring relentless targeting from both Imran Khan and the establishment, political parties maintained their dignity while facing endless political victimization. However, Khan's recent claim that women have never been incarcerated in Pakistan before now reflects a lack of historical awareness. Meanwhile, figures like Faryal Talpur and Maryam Nawaz were imprisoned by him as if they were terrorists. Rather than working towards democratic recovery in the face of his own failures, Khan criticizes those who refuse to treat him in the same manner he has treated them.

" The minister emphasized that while nobody should be subjected to humiliation, nobody should be exempted from the law either. "Imran Khan still doesn't seek the rule of law to apply to everyone uniformly. His monumental narcissism which stands exposed as a principal trigger for his action, makes him repeat egregious blunders like bad-mouthing political opponents, making it clear that he learns nothing from his mistakes. Pakistan is not his cricket ground, nor is politics or governance a T20 game." She expressed that what the people of Pakistan currently required was unity and political guidance to alleviate the economic hardships they were enduring, not personalized grandstanding.

"It should be noted that Khan's focus does not lie on flood rebuilding or economic reforms, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which he distanced himself from for partisan PTI gains, was actually reintroduced by this Unity government, not by him.

"Khan's track record includes prematurely canceling international programs, borrowing twice as much in the last 70 years as all previous governments combined, and actively obstructing the renewal of the IMF programme to hinder political rivals.

"His recent behaviour unfortunately shows no end to the political divisiveness he has been sowing. It is time that he smells the coffee and builds some humility, he is not above Pakistan. He wants to use people as shock troops and human shields for his partisan objectives. It's time to stop misguiding the people and adding to the misery he has already caused. The country matters more than him," said the minister.