Sherry Rehman Condemns Suicide Blast In I-10/4 Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Sherry Rehman condemns suicide blast in I-10/4 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday condemned the suicide blast in Sector I-10/4 of the federal capital.

In a condemnation, the Federal Minister expressed solidarity with the family members of Shaheed Head Constable Adeel Hussain who embraced martyrdom in a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device blast.

The Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the three police officials injured in the attack.

