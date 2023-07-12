Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Condemns Zhob Garrison Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Sherry Rehman condemns Zhob Garrison attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison in North Balochistan.

She in a statement issued here expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred soldiers who bravely thwarted the terrorist attack.

She said, "I pay my respects to the martyred soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the attack. I am standing with the families of the martyred soldiers." Senator Rehman also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers in the clearance operation.

"The brave soldiers of Pakistan Army thwarted a major terrorist attack. The entire country, including the Pakistan Army, is united and determined against terrorism," the minister said.

