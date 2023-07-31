Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Condolences Demise Of PML-N Leader Tariq Fazil's Son

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday extended her heartfelt condolences to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry on the demise of his young son in a tragic road accident

The minister arrived at the Central Secretariat of PML-N flanked by Pakistan People's Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi here, a news release said.

She offered, fatiha, for the soul of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter.

Sherry Rehman said she was sharing the grief of Tariq Fazl Chaudhary and his family.

"May Allah give patience to the bereaved family in this difficult time of pain and suffering, Amen," Sherry Rehman said.

