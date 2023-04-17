UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Condoles Demise Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Sherry Rehman condoles demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed her condolences on the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor with Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed her condolences on the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor with Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

According to a statement received here, the Minister made condolences and prayers on the demise of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who passed away in a tragic road accident in the federal capital.

The minister said she shared grief with JUI-F leadership and bereaved family about the tragic death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

"May Allah forgive Mufti Abdul Shakoor and give patience to his family, Ameen," she prayed.

Related Topics

Sherry Rehman Road Accident May Family Mufti Sad

Recent Stories

Pogačar comes out on top at Amstel Gold Race

Pogačar comes out on top at Amstel Gold Race

10 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces 5-day Eid holidays from April ..

Sindh govt announces 5-day Eid holidays from April 21 to 25, 2023

9 minutes ago
 Hope special glasses can slow surging myopia in ch ..

Hope special glasses can slow surging myopia in children

9 minutes ago
 World Haemophilia Day observed in Sukkur

World Haemophilia Day observed in Sukkur

9 minutes ago
 US Delivery of Billions of Dollars in Aid to Ukrai ..

US Delivery of Billions of Dollars in Aid to Ukraine Logistical 'Miracle' - Pent ..

9 minutes ago
 Taj Haider terms JI's allegation about census proc ..

Taj Haider terms JI's allegation about census process 'unfair'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.