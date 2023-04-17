Sherry Rehman condoles demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed her condolences on the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor with Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

According to a statement received here, the Minister made condolences and prayers on the demise of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who passed away in a tragic road accident in the federal capital.

The minister said she shared grief with JUI-F leadership and bereaved family about the tragic death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

"May Allah forgive Mufti Abdul Shakoor and give patience to his family, Ameen," she prayed.