Sherry Rehman Condoles Demise Of Pakistanis In Greece, Calls For Thorough Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed her heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Pakistanis in Greece and called for a thorough probe to investigate of the matter.

The federal minister took to Twitter to share her sentiments on the tragic incident.

Senator Rehman wrote, "Devastated to hear of the terrible boat tragedy. This loss of lives of men, women and children is a moment of bereavement for all of us. Prayers for all the families who lost their loved ones."She added that there was also need to investigate how this happened as well as introspect on why it happened.

