Sherry Rehman Condoles Demise Of Religious Affairs Minister In Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Sherry Rehman condoles demise of Religious Affairs Minister in traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday expressed her condolences on the demise of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Maulana Abdul Shakoor in traffic accident in the federal capital.

In her condolence message, the federal minister expressed her deep sorrow and grief on the death of Maulana Abdul Shakoor with his family and party.

Senator Rehman said she equally shared the grief of the bereaved family of the deceased Minister.

She also prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the deceased in the hereafter and patience for his bereaved family.

