ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday expressed her condolences on the sad demise of renowned urdu poet, playwright, columnist and literary critic par excellence Amjad islam Amjad.

In a tweet, the minister wrote, "Very sorry to hear that Amjad Islam Amjad has left us. But his cultural and literary output was so potent that his legacy will live on."She added that her thoughts and prayers were for his family in this moment of great loss.