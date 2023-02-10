UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Condoles On Ajmad Islam Amjad's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Sherry Rehman condoles on Ajmad Islam Amjad's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday expressed her condolences on the sad demise of renowned urdu poet, playwright, columnist and literary critic par excellence Amjad islam Amjad.

In a tweet, the minister wrote, "Very sorry to hear that Amjad Islam Amjad has left us. But his cultural and literary output was so potent that his legacy will live on."She added that her thoughts and prayers were for his family in this moment of great loss.

Related Topics

Sherry Rehman Family Sad

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

27 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

42 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

57 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

57 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.