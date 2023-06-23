Sherry Rehman condoles to Dawood family on Titan submersible incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday expressed her condolences to the Dawood family over the Titan submersible incident.

In a condolence statement received here, the minister said the entire nation was saddened by the death of Prince Dawood and Sulaiman Dawood in the Titan submersible crash.

She prayed may the Almighty forgive Prince Dawood and Sulaiman Dawood and give patience to their families.