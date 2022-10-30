Sherry Rehman condoles tragic death of female journalist in PTI long march

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Channel Five reporter Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed to death by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march container near Sadhoke.

In a tweet, the minister wrote, "Shocked and sorry to hear of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf's tragic passing."Senator Sherry Rehman further wrote, "Hear she fell off IK's container. Heart goes out to her family in this terrible hour of bereavement and tragic loss."