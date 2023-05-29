Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads in Astor avalanche

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed her heartfelt condolences on the demise of 11 people during an avalanche in Astor district of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed her heartfelt condolences on the demise of 11 people during an avalanche in Astor district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured evacuated in the rescue operation.

Senator Rehman said this heart-wrenching incident with nomads happened on their way from Kashmir to Astor.

"Pakistan continues to face natural disasters due to climate change, pollution and global warming.

Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers. But climate change is causing avalanches and glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs) in our northern regions," Sherry Rehman added.

The minister cautioned that the country's glaciers were re-melting fast, and rains have started after a heatwave in the plains.

"The direct impact of climate change on Pakistan is a matter of concern. The world must take immediate and effective measures to reduce the effects of climate change," Sherry Rehman said.