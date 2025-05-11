Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Congratulates Nation, Thanks Neighbors For Supportive Role

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Sherry Rehman congratulates nation, thanks neighbors for supportive role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) PPP Senator Sherry Rehman congratulated the nation on Saturday, commending the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India and expressing gratitude for the supportive role of neighbouring countries, valuing their diplomatic contributions in fostering peace and stability amidst global challenges.

Senator Sherry stated in an interview with a private news channel that Pakistan's robust relationships with Western and Islamic countries have dispelled notions of diplomatic isolation.

She expressed appreciation for the supportive roles played by countries such as China, the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and others, highlighting their valuable contributions to Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.

She commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their capabilities and contributions, highlighting the country's overall strength and resilience, adding, their military capabilities are unmatched, showcasing the nation's strength and security.

Rehman highlighted that Pakistan's strong response on the Kashmir issue has brought the matter back to the global forefront, marking a significant achievement for the country.

She emphasized that India has failed on all fronts, while Pakistan's efforts have successfully drawn international attention to the longstanding dispute, underscoring the effectiveness of Pakistan's diplomatic and strategic approach.

India must hold itself accountable for the consequences of its actions and learn from the losses incurred during the recent tensions, acknowledging that the international community has taken note of the situation, she added.

She also cautioned India to refrain from propagating false narratives against Pakistan and to recognize acts of terrorism as acts of war, emphasizing the need for accountability and responsible behaviour in the future.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

18 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

18 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

19 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

22 hours ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

22 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

24 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan