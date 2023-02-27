Sherry Rehman demands Apex Court to constitute full court bench on issue Article 63

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday demanded that the Apex Court to constitute a full court bench on the issue of interpretation of Article 63 to end the perception of "like-mindedness ".

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said after the suo moto notice regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the eyes of the nation were fixed on the Supreme Court.

The political parties in the coalition government were making a legitimate demand from the honorable court to form a full court bench, Sherry Rehman said.

Senator Rehman added that on the issue of interpretation of Article 63, the legitimate demand of a Full Court Bench was also rejected.

The country's jurists, political parties and ordinary citizens consider this decision controversial and tantamount to rewriting the constitution, Sherry added.