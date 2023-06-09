Sherry Rehman exhorts fishermen to avoid venturing in open sea amid Biparjoy cyclone

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday advised the fishermen in the coastal areas of the country to avoid venturing into the open sea due to prevailing tropical cyclone BIPARJOY formed over Southeast Arabian Sea.

In her message regarding the cyclone, the federal minister said as per the weather advisory issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Cyclone Biparjoy was moving towards north and northeast after changing its direction.

Senator Rehman said the cyclone might move further towards Pakistan's Makran coast as it continued to change and it may intensify further.

She added that the fishermen were advised not to venture out into the open sea from Monday, June 12 until the system passes over the Arabian Sea.

"Coastal areas may be affected due to high tides. All concerned authorities especially PDMA Sindh and Balochistan are advised to review the preparations. Ensure public safety for people living in coastal areas and create awareness among people," Sherry Rehman said.

She also underlined that there was a possibility of rain, thunder and strong winds from the night of June 13 to the morning of June 14 in the coastal area of Sindh and Makran. "We are vigilant and continuously monitoring the storm and also collecting information from 6 international sources," Sherry Rehman added.