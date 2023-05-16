UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Exhorts Masses For Precautionary Measures Against Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Sherry Rehman exhorts masses for precautionary measures against heatwave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday advised the people to take precautionary measures to avoid heatwaves and stroke as extreme temperature rise was to prevail in southern parts of the country.

In a series of tweets, she said the weather was likely to remain hot and dry in most of the plains of the country for the next few days.

The federal minister said the weather was expected to remain extremely hot in Sindh and Balochistan. "This increased heat also increases the risk of heat stroke. We have sent guidelines to the provinces and related institutions to avoid heatwave," she said.

However, people were requested to take timely and preventive measures to avoid heat stroke, she added.

"The people of vulnerable communities and areas should stay in the shade in the afternoon, and keep a wet cloth on their heads and shoulders if they go outdoors in the sun.

Wear light and full-sleeved clothing, drink plenty of water, and be careful of direct sunlight," Sherry Rehman mentioned.

If one experiences profuse sweating, dizziness, fainting or other symptoms during this heat, one should seek medical attention from the nearest heatwave response unit or hospital as soon as possible, she underlined.

"Follow these basic precautions whenever temperatures rise above normal," the senator added.

