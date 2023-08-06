Sherry Rehman express condolences on Hazara Express accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday expressed her heartfelt condolences over the Hazara Express accident.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister said she was deeply saddened to hear about the accident of the Hazara Express from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

She also expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"May Allah grant patience and grace to the bereaved, Amen," Sherry Rehman prayed.

The minister demanded that an inquiry should be made to find out the causes of the accident.