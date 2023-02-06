UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Turkiye, Syria Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property due to severe earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister expressed her condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye and Syria.

The Senator said she was deeply saddened to hear about the deaths and other losses due to the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

The Minister also prayed for the safe recovery of under the debris and those injured in the earthquake.

