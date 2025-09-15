ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Vice President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, in her message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, extended greetings to all democracy supporters around the world.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a parliamentary democracy for Pakistan, and in line with that vision, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto strengthened democratic foundations by giving the nation the 1973 Constitution. Benazir Bhutto, she added, transformed democracy into the voice of the people by ensuring representation for all segments of society, according to a Press Release issued here on Monday.

Highlighting PPP’s historic role, Sherry Rehman said the sacrifices and efforts of the party in Pakistan’s democratic journey are invaluable. “The PPP has played a pivotal role in upholding democratic principles, rule of law, and the promotion of social justice,” she noted.

She emphasized that democracy is the foundation of Pakistan’s development.

“It empowers our citizens by giving every individual a voice and a role in shaping the future,” she said, adding that the country’s political and economic challenges can only be resolved through a strong and uninterrupted democratic system.

Sherry Rehman recalled that President Asif Ali Zardari, under the principle of ‘democracy is the best revenge’, resisted dictatorship and empowered the parliament. Through the 18th Amendment, he ensured devolution of powers and provincial autonomy, she said.

She further stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari symbolizes a new generation of leadership, consistently raising his voice for democracy, human rights, and political tolerance. “Under his leadership, the PPP is committed to building a democratic, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan,” she added.

Concluding her message, Sherry Rehman said the PPP’s struggle is for a Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equality, justice, and freedom.