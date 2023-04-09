Close
Sherry Rehman Felicitates Christians On Easter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sherry Rehman felicitates Christians on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday extended her felicitations on the occasion of Easter to the Christian community.

In her congratulatory message on Easter, the federal minister said, "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my greetings and best wishes to the Christian community of Pakistan and all those celebrating Easter around the world.

" Senator Rehman prayed that may this day bring them lots of happiness and smiles.

The role and services of the Christian community in the establishment and development of Pakistan are commendable, she added.

"As a multicultural society it is important that we respect all religions and festivals and share in each other's happiness, and promote religious harmony and tolerance," Sherry Rehman said.

She vowed, "Let us all together promote a peaceful society based on the principles of tolerance and mutual respect."

