Sherry Rehman felicitates PPP Co-Chair Asif Zardari on birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday felicitated former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on his birthday.

In a statement issued here, the Minister extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Asif Ali Zardari calling him the man of freedom and king of politics on his birthday.

Ex-President Zardari, she said had done significant services for the country and the people. He had saved the country from disintegration by chanting the slogan of Pakistan Khape (Pakistan is Ours), she added.

By passing the 18th Constitutional Amendment, giving rights and authority back to the provinces, President Zardari transferred presidential powers to Parliament, Senator Sherry Rehman said.

"His tireless work for the welfare of the people is truly inspiring. Ex-President Zardari's leadership and efforts have played an important role in shaping the political landscape. Praying for Ex-President Zardari's long life, health and happiness," Senator Sherry Rehman said.