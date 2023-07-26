Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Felicitates PPP Co-Chair Asif Zardari On Birthday

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Sherry Rehman felicitates PPP Co-Chair Asif Zardari on birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday felicitated former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on his birthday.

In a statement issued here, the Minister extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Asif Ali Zardari calling him the man of freedom and king of politics on his birthday.

Ex-President Zardari, she said had done significant services for the country and the people. He had saved the country from disintegration by chanting the slogan of Pakistan Khape (Pakistan is Ours), she added.

By passing the 18th Constitutional Amendment, giving rights and authority back to the provinces, President Zardari transferred presidential powers to Parliament, Senator Sherry Rehman said.

"His tireless work for the welfare of the people is truly inspiring. Ex-President Zardari's leadership and efforts have played an important role in shaping the political landscape. Praying for Ex-President Zardari's long life, health and happiness," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Sherry Rehman Parliament Man Pakistan Peoples Party From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

11 minutes ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

12 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

13 hours ago
Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

13 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

13 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

13 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

13 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan