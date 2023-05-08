UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Felicitates PPP Leadership, Workers For Winning Sindh Local Body By-polls

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Sherry Rehman felicitates PPP leadership, workers for winning Sindh local body by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday felicitated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leadership and party workers on the victory in the local body by-elections.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister extended her congratulations for achieving a landslide victory in the local body polls.

Senator Rehman said, "Once again in Karachi PPP's arrow bagged maximum votes." "I congratulate the leadership of the People's Party, elected candidates, voters and workers for the success in the local body by-elections." She added that success in 7 out of 11 Union Councils was proof of the popularity and public confidence of the People's Party.

She extended her gratitude to the voters for their trust.

"The People's Party is engaged in public service throughout Sindh, that is the reason why the People's Party has emerged as the largest party in the provincial local elections," Sherry Rehman said.

The credit for this success and popularity of PPP goes to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, she said, adding, "We are equally excited for the general elections." Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal, the People's Party was ready to contest the general elections across the country, Sherry Rehman said.

"We prove our popularity by votes, not social media trends. We are hopeful that the People's Party will once again emerge as the largest party in the federation," she vowed.

