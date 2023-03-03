UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman For Creating Mass Awareness About Wildlife Conservation, Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Sherry Rehman for creating mass awareness about wildlife conservation, protection

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said that on this World Wildlife Day, it was very important to create awareness among the public and all stakeholders about the importance of wildlife conservation and take steps to protect them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said that on this World Wildlife Day, it was very important to create awareness among the public and all stakeholders about the importance of wildlife conservation and take steps to protect them.

In her message on World Wildlife Day, the federal minister said that public awareness and stakeholder engagement were a must in order to ensure the survival of these valuable resources and assets for future generations.

Senator Sherry Rehman said World Wildlife Day was being celebrated all over the world including Pakistan. The purpose of the day was to spread awareness about wildlife conservation and their rights, she added.

The conservation of nature and wild areas and wildlife was the duty of every person living on earth, she added.

The Minister underlined that World Wildlife Day was very important for Pakistan. "Pakistan is home to wildlife that includes rare snow leopards, Indus dolphins, deer, birds and countless other species," Sherry Rehman added.

Unfortunately, she said due to various factors like increasing population, construction, poaching, illegal wildlife trade and pollution, wildlife in Pakistan was facing threats.

"We have taken many steps to protect our wildlife. These include the establishment of protected areas and enforcement of laws and regulations to prevent illegal hunting and trade in wildlife," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She added that more needed to be done to ensure the survival of wildlife and their habitats.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Snow Sherry Rehman All

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after bris ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after brisk start of Kings

10 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Sindh's Chief Min ..

Court adjourns reference against Sindh's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

46 seconds ago
 Digital libraries project to be launched in South ..

Digital libraries project to be launched in South Punjab colleges

47 seconds ago
 Arrangements for Shab-e-Barat being finalized: Adm ..

Arrangements for Shab-e-Barat being finalized: Administrator East

48 seconds ago
 PTI's chairman brings miscreants during appearance ..

PTI's chairman brings miscreants during appearance, says ATC Judge

50 seconds ago
 BN Polo, FG Polo qualify for main final of 2nd Pre ..

BN Polo, FG Polo qualify for main final of 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.