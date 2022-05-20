UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman For Generating 60 % Electricity Through Clean Energy Sources By 2030

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Sherry Rehman for generating 60 % electricity through clean energy sources by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday informed the National Assembly that we have to made commitment to generate 60 per cent of electricity through clean renewable energy by 2030.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said that Pakistan had vast resources to generate clean energy. Currently 32 per cent electricity was being generated through clean while 68 per cent from other resources called dirty energy, she said.

She said there were 11 coal based power plants out of which six were operational. Coal based generated energy was not environment friendly as per international standard, she added.

The minister said Pakistan Clean Air Programme had been initiated to cope with the issue of pollution and improve air quality. Under the Clean Green Programme, ministries of Energy, Petroleum and Industries would work jointly, she said.

She said that zigzag technology had been installed at around 20,000 brick-kilns to reduce air pollution with the assistance of foreign donors.

After 18 constitution Amendment, Ministry of Climate Change had been mandated to conserve, rehabilitate and protect the environment within territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Technology Electricity Sherry Rehman From

Recent Stories

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

11 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

9 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

10 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

14 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

14 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.