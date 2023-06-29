Open Menu

Sherry Rehman For Promoting Culture Of Cleanliness, Health, Environmental Responsibility On Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Sherry Rehman for promoting culture of cleanliness, health, environmental responsibility on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday urged the nation to promote a culture of cleanliness, health and environmental responsibility on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In her message on Eid-ul-Azha, the federal minister felicitated the entire nation.

Senator Rehman said, "Today, on this auspicious festival, I appeal to all of you to uphold the spirit of generosity, compassion, harmony and environmental responsibility.

She underlined that pre-monsoon rains were continuing across the country before Eid this year, due to heavy rains water was standing in many small and big cities.

"Our drains and sewerage systems are already under pressure from the rains. Citizens are requested to perform Qurbani only in specific and allocated places, doing Qurbani in the streets will increase the pollution and affect the water drainage system," Sherry Rehman said.

She requested the masses to not throw sacrificial animal hides and entrails in open spaces and streets.

By taking a little precaution, she said we can not only maintain the cleanliness of our surroundings but also prevent the spread of diseases.

"Another request to people is to avoid using single-use plastic bags and bottles while sightseeing and recreation activities," Sherry Rehman further said.

On behalf of all the people of the Pakistan Peoples Party, it was an appeal to the honorable people to share happiness and blessings among the people around them, she added.

"The people are requested to take care of the poor and deserving in times of need. We pray to Allah Almighty that this Eid brings us closer together as a nation and strengthens our bonds of unity," the Minister said.

Related Topics

Poor Water Sherry Rehman Pakistan Peoples Party All From Share Unity Foods Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

43 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

14 hours ago
Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

16 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

16 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

16 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

16 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan