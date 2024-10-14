Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Hails SCO Summit As "Significant Honor" For Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman Monday expressed her enthusiasm about the SCO summit, considering it a significant honor for Pakistan and believed that this pivotal event would not only bolster regional ties but also stabilize the country's foreign policy as international trust in Pakistan grows.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, she emphasized the significance of the SCO Summit in restoring confidence and strengthening diplomatic ties for Pakistan, which were damaged in the previous regime.

"The SCO Summit presents a crucial opportunity for Pakistan to deepen its economic ties with member states, particularly China and Russia and position itself as a hub for trade and transit, facilitating greater economic integration within the region," she added.

"By actively participating in the SCO, Pakistan can enhance its geopolitical and economic standing, strengthen security cooperation and promote regional connectivity," she mentioned.

"The SCO framework provides a platform for Pakistan to engage in diplomatic dialogues, address bilateral and multilateral issues and amplify its voice in international forums," she said.

"India's participation in the SCO Summit alongside Pakistan is a significant development where India can get opportunity to discuss issues on table talks," she added.

Responding a query, Sherry Rehman expressed optimism about the upcoming SCO summit.

"India's participation alongside Pakistan presents an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and cooperation," she highlighted.

She noted that during the previous conference, India missed the chance to engage constructively with Pakistan.

However, Rehman hoped that this time around, India would demonstrate maturity and engage in mutually beneficial discussions.

Sherry also emphasized that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party should demonstrate maturity and understand the significance of the SCO summit.

"The SCO summit, founded by China and Russia in 2001, focuses on key areas such as political, economic, international security, and defense matters," she added.

