UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Heads To Attend WEF 23 Joining Global Leaders For Climate Action

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Sherry Rehman heads to attend WEF 23 joining global leaders for Climate Action

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday informed that she was heading to attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF23) meeting where world leaders and experts would unbundle the urgent need to accelerate Climate Action in this decisive decade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday informed that she was heading to attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF23) meeting where world leaders and experts would unbundle the urgent need to accelerate Climate Action in this decisive decade.

In a tweet, the minister said she would represent Pakistan's climate resilience, development agenda and commitments for biodiversity and emission targets set along with rebuilding.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sherry Rehman

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle, even as China growth tops f ..

Asian stocks struggle, even as China growth tops forecasts

3 minutes ago
 Prohibited funding case: Court extends interim bai ..

Prohibited funding case: Court extends interim bail of 3 accused till Jan 23

3 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning Swiss physicist Muller dies at 95

Nobel-winning Swiss physicist Muller dies at 95

35 seconds ago
 Five shops sealed over decanting in Faisalabad

Five shops sealed over decanting in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 Police arrest six accused of robbery, murder

Police arrest six accused of robbery, murder

39 seconds ago
 Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Remin ..

Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Remington Pharma win opener

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.