Sherry Rehman heads to attend WEF 23 joining global leaders for Climate Action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday informed that she was heading to attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF23) meeting where world leaders and experts would unbundle the urgent need to accelerate Climate Action in this decisive decade.

In a tweet, the minister said she would represent Pakistan's climate resilience, development agenda and commitments for biodiversity and emission targets set along with rebuilding.