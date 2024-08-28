Sherry Rehman lauds China’s ‘Global Meteoric Rise’, ‘All-Weather Friendship’ with Pakistan

Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday underscored China's meteoric rise as a ‘global power’, a power that not only influences the world but also profoundly shapes the mindset of nations, particularly in the Global South

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday underscored China's meteoric rise as a ‘global power’, a power that not only influences the world but also profoundly shapes the mindset of nations, particularly in the Global South.

She was speaking at the "Friends of Silk Road- 3rd Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC” organized by Pakistan China Institute.

Senator Rehman highlighted the significance of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, emphasizing its crucial role in shaping global history, a news release said.

She reflected on the deep-rooted and historic relationship between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the CPC, nurtured by the visionary leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and Asif Ali Zardari. "The PPP has the oldest relationship with CPC, curated and nurtured by our leadership," she stated.

Discussing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Senator Rehman lauded China's commitment to the project, calling it a "spectacular opportunity" that has propelled Pakistan onto a historic pathway of development.

Senator Rehman emphasized the environmental aspects of the project, particularly the Green CPEC Initiative, which aims to decarbonize and green Pakistan’s future.

She noted, "The CPC’s Third Plenum placed a premium on pushing green development through carbon reduction, pollution reduction, and improvement of environmental governance systems."

Highlighting the Karot Hydropower Project as an example of this vision, Senator Rehman pointed out its significant environmental and economic contributions.

"The Karot Hydropower Project is built with modern hydropower technology and will reduce CO2 emissions by 3.5 million tons annually. Every year, it supplies Pakistan with over 3.2 billion kWh of clean energy, guaranteeing electricity for five million people and creating almost 4,500 decent jobs annually. Projects like these define China’s agency and commitment to sustainable development."

Beyond CPEC, Senator Rehman highlighted China's broader global initiatives that align with Pakistan's goals. She praised China's Global Security Initiative (GSI), Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and Global Development Initiative (GDI) as visionary frameworks that emphasize common, comprehensive, and sustainable security and development. "China’s foreign policy, embodied in initiatives like the GSI, GCI and GDI, is about taking countries and people along the path to progress, fostering cooperation over conflict, and promoting win-win outcomes rather than zero-sum games. These initiatives resonate deeply with Pakistan’s aspirations for peace, security, and development in our region."

She expressed hope that the outcomes of the Third Plenary Session would continue to strengthen the unbreakable brotherhood and strategic ties between China and Pakistan, yielding fruitful results in the years to come.

In conclusion, she called on all parties to stand together in progress and cooperation, expressing confidence that the CPC’s strategic blueprint for reform and modernization would inject new momentum into the development of Pakistan-China relations.