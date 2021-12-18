Sherry Rehman says PM should stop blaming PPP, PML-N for his failure

(@FahadShabbir)

The PPP leader says that majority of the people were of the view that corruption increased during the PTI government’s tenure

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should stop blaming PPP and the PML-N for his own failure.

Sherry Rehman said that Imran Khan believes that everyone except him came into power to commit corruption. She criticized the PM after he blamed both PPP and the PML-N for corruption.

She said that majority of the people were of the view that corruption increased during the PTI government’s tenure.

The PPP leader said, “You (Imran Khan) cannot sit calmly by leveling allegations against others,”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his interview to Al-Jazeera tv had said that the factor behind the countries poverty was not the lack of resources but the corruption of their leadership.

"Corruption is something which destroys a country. The poor countries are poor not because of they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt," the PM added.