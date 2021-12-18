UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Says PM Should Stop Blaming PPP, PML-N For His Failure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:02 PM

Sherry Rehman says PM should stop blaming PPP, PML-N for his failure

The PPP leader says that majority of the people were of the view that corruption increased during the PTI government’s tenure

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should stop blaming PPP and the PML-N for his own failure.

Sherry Rehman said that Imran Khan believes that everyone except him came into power to commit corruption. She criticized the PM after he blamed both PPP and the PML-N for corruption.

She said that majority of the people were of the view that corruption increased during the PTI government’s tenure.

The PPP leader said, “You (Imran Khan) cannot sit calmly by leveling allegations against others,”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his interview to Al-Jazeera tv had said that the factor behind the countries poverty was not the lack of resources but the corruption of their leadership.

"Corruption is something which destroys a country. The poor countries are poor not because of they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt," the PM added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sherry Rehman Pakistan Peoples Party TV Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Blast in Karachi: At least ten people were killed, ..

Blast in Karachi: At least ten people were killed, several others injured

17 minutes ago
 Ghabrana Nahi Hai’s teaser storms into social me ..

Ghabrana Nahi Hai’s teaser storms into social media

27 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

43 minutes ago
 Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall ..

Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall road in North Waziristan

43 minutes ago
 South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Contin ..

South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Continued Surge in Cases - Reports

43 minutes ago
 Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.