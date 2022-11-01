UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Slams IK For His Statement Inciting Martial Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Tuesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for his statement inciting martial law.

In a flurry of tweets on her official Twitter handle, the minister condemned Imran Khan's statement of imposing martial law.

Sherry Rehman said, "Imran Khan's statement of imposing martial law is condemnable. A politician who claims 26 years of political struggle does not say martial law should be imposed. A democratic politician did not encourage institutions to impose martial law, she said, adding, "Imran Khan is provoking the entire nation to violate the constitution." She said Khan's statement alluded that he wanted martial law in the country.

"If Imran Khan is not in power then no one else should be. This is a sign of fascist thinking, not democratic and constitutional. Institutions are saying we will not interfere in politics, but Khan is saying interfere and bring me to power. His aim is to deal or impose martial law." The minister queried, "Can a politician who believes in parliamentary and constitutional democracy demand that institutions do unconstitutional act? His "26 years of struggle" had only been spent eating money in the name of charity, the minister alleged.

"Which politician calls for unconstitutional intervention or martial law?," she concluded.

