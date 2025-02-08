Sherry Rehman Stresses Importance Of Climate Awareness
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Veteran politician and climate advocate Sherry Rehman stressed the immediate need for national and provincial harmony to address the growing challenges posed by climate change.
Speaking at the 16th Karachi Literature Festival session on "Creating Resilience through Climate Change education" here Saturday, Sherry Rehman highlighted the significance of understanding the climate crisis from both domestic and international perspectives.
Referring to the devastating floods that affected 33 million people and submerged one-third of the country, she called for innovative solutions with a special focus on engaging youth in these efforts.
"Climate change is accelerating rapidly, with rising temperatures posing unprecedented challenges," she warned. "The flood crisis has impacted not just rural areas but urban centers, as well, leaving millions vulnerable and creating a dire need for strategic intervention."
She emphasized that while climate change and environmental issues are closely related, they are distinct and should be addressed accordingly.
Additionally, she expressed concern over the ongoing degradation of agricultural lands as they are consumed by the encroaching sea, which is leading to severe environmental damage and threatening the livelihoods of many.
Sherry Rehman also highlighted the lack of Urdu-language educational resources as a significant barrier to understanding and addressing these critical issues.
"It is imperative that we provide essential learning materials in urdu to ensure that these concepts are accessible to everyone, especially in rural and underserved communities," she said.
In a separate session, A Journey of Friendship and Political Activism, Sherry Rehman was joined by renowned historian Victoria Schofield for an engaging conversation about her life and career. Reflecting on her transition from journalism to politics, Sherry Rehman stated, "I never thought I would move from journalism to politics in this way. Even now, I still love writing."
She fondly recalled her relationship with the late Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, saying, "I was the one who introduced Benazir to blueberries, while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari introduced me to the iPhone. Benazir was always eager to learn and constantly striving for knowledge."
She paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s unwavering resolve, quoting him: "I will not compromise." She explained how Benazir Bhutto embraced this principle, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps. "Her life teaches us that we must step out of our comfort zones to grow and make a difference," she added.
