(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday strongly condemned the blast that occurred in Bara Bazaar of Khyber district.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister expressed her solidarity with the family members of the martyred police officer in the attack.

Senator Rehman also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.

"The country's enemy terrorists will fail every time before the ambitions of our brave security forces. The entire country stands by the security forces against terrorists and terrorism," Sherry Rehman said.