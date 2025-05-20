Sherry Rehman thanks parliament, public for support on child marriage restraint bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Senator Sherry Rehman has expressed her gratitude to the Parliament, opposition parties, and the general public for supporting the bill against child marriage.

In a statement following the passage of the bill, she also thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and senior leader Faryal Talpur for their continued backing of the legislation.

"The PPP has always been at the forefront of advocating for the fundamental rights of women and children," she said, adding, the bill's passage a major step toward ensuring a safer future for young girls in Pakistan.

Highlighting the historical significance, she noted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spoken out against child marriage as early as 1929.

"With this legislation, we are fulfilling the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Shaheed Bhutto," she added.

She informed that a similar law has long been in effect in Sindh, and it has now been extended to the Federal capital. She urged other provinces Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to also consider raising the minimum age of marriage to 18.

"This bill is a symbol of humanity, justice, and protection for future generations," she said. "Child marriage steals the lives and futures of young girls. Now is the time to ensure the law is implemented in letter and spirit."