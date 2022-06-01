UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman To Underline Pakistan's Growing Climate Vulnerability At Stockholm +50

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Sherry Rehman to underline Pakistan's growing climate vulnerability at Stockholm +50

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight the country's rising climate vulnerability due to massive environmental degradation impacts at the international Stockholm +50 meeting to be jointly hosted by Sweden and Kenya

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight the country's rising climate vulnerability due to massive environmental degradation impacts at the international Stockholm +50 meeting to be jointly hosted by Sweden and Kenya.

The Federal Minister for Climate Change was in Sweden to attend the Stockholm +50 meeting held under the theme "A healthy planet for the prosperity of all --our responsibility, our opportunity", said a news release.

The Federal Minister will attend the High Level Meeting on Climate Change at the United Nations from June 1 to June 3, 2022.

Senator Sherry Rehman will present official position on behalf of the G77 and China in Stockholm +50 meeting.

Sherry Rehman will also meet representatives of various organizations, stakeholders, civil society and the private sector.

Stockholm +50 meeting will discuss ways to ensure implementation of the +50 Conventions and tackle the current climate catastrophe.

The meeting will also take steps to tackle environmental crisis, pollution, climate change and biodiversity.

Senator Sherry Rehman will discuss the impacts of climate change on Pakistan and various other topics as Pakistan is one of the top 10 countries most affected due to climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Sherry Rehman China Civil Society Stockholm Sweden Kenya June All From Top

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

6 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

13 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

20 minutes ago
 Literary figures pay glowing tributes to Manto

Literary figures pay glowing tributes to Manto

2 minutes ago
 SECP registers 1,906 new companies in May 2022

SECP registers 1,906 new companies in May 2022

2 minutes ago
 Dacoit gang busted, six arrested

Dacoit gang busted, six arrested

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.