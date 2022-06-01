Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight the country's rising climate vulnerability due to massive environmental degradation impacts at the international Stockholm +50 meeting to be jointly hosted by Sweden and Kenya

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight the country's rising climate vulnerability due to massive environmental degradation impacts at the international Stockholm +50 meeting to be jointly hosted by Sweden and Kenya.

The Federal Minister for Climate Change was in Sweden to attend the Stockholm +50 meeting held under the theme "A healthy planet for the prosperity of all --our responsibility, our opportunity", said a news release.

The Federal Minister will attend the High Level Meeting on Climate Change at the United Nations from June 1 to June 3, 2022.

Senator Sherry Rehman will present official position on behalf of the G77 and China in Stockholm +50 meeting.

Sherry Rehman will also meet representatives of various organizations, stakeholders, civil society and the private sector.

Stockholm +50 meeting will discuss ways to ensure implementation of the +50 Conventions and tackle the current climate catastrophe.

The meeting will also take steps to tackle environmental crisis, pollution, climate change and biodiversity.

Senator Sherry Rehman will discuss the impacts of climate change on Pakistan and various other topics as Pakistan is one of the top 10 countries most affected due to climate change.