Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has been placed at top of the list of people to watch at the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has been placed at top of the list of people to watch at the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

In a list released by The Washington Post, five people are mentioned who could help determine the outcome of the negotiations, and the Federal Minister tops the list. The Washington Post said that Senator Rehman's leading role on the issue of climate justice will play a key role, as she will urge the developed and wealthy countries, who are among the major polluters, to compensate lower-income countries currently facing the loss and damage from climate induced events. Other Names included in the list are Jennifer Morgan from Germany, John Kerry from United States, Xie Zhenhua from China, Vanessa Nakate from Uganda.

Earlier last week, the Federal Minister was also on top of the list published by Climate Home news, which mentioned nine global leaders who are influencing and shaping the climate agenda on key issues, and the Federal Minister was identified as a 'Climate victim defender' among the list of global leaders.

For being recognized as a leading voice on climate change, Senator Rehman said, "It is indeed an honor to be among such a distinguished list of global leaders. This COP comes at a pivotal time for humanity, and we hope that the world can band together in the face of this global climate crisis. Pakistan's position at COP27 is clear we must advocate for climate justice, so the burdens of climate induced disasters are shared equitably amongst the Global North and the Global South."