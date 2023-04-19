Sherry Rehman tributes PPP coalition govt, partners on 13th anniversary of 18th Amendment

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday paid tribute to the then coalition partners of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government on the 13th anniversary of the 18th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday paid tribute to the then coalition partners of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government on the 13th anniversary of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the occasion saying, "Today marks 13 years since the passage of the historic 18th Amendment." She said the credit for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution went to the coalition government of the People's Party and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

"I salute the coalition government of PPP and all the partners involved in achieving this great milestone. Behind the 18th Amendment was Asif Ali Zardari's vision of provincial autonomy and rights," Sherry Rehman said.

He (Asif Zardari) transferred all the rights enjoyed by the President to the Parliament and the elected prime minister, she said, adding, "Around 27 ministries and departments were transferred to the provinces, and provincial recognition was given as per the long-standing demand of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." She added that some 102 unanimously enacted amendments made this an unprecedented parliamentary achievement. The 18th Amendment was criticised by the previous government, She said.

"There were demands made to roll back and repeal the 18th Amendment. No one should forget that the 1973's unanimously approved Constitution and the 18th consensus-based Amendment are the guarantors of the country's security," Sherry Rehman said.